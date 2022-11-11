wendys

Wendy's to Offer Peppermint Frosty For Holiday Season

The Peppermint Frosty will be available for a limited time

By Holley Ford

Wendy's First-Ever Peppermint Frosty.
Wendy's

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as more restaurants are adding holiday-themed fare to entice their customers, including fast food chain Wendy's with the debut of its Peppermint Frosty.

It's a merry take on the iconic cold treat, joining the classic Chocolate Frosty on menus for a limited time throughout the holiday season.

"It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint - every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit," John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company said in a statement.

Wendy’s First-Ever Peppermint Frosty.
Wendy's
Wendy’s First-Ever Peppermint Frosty.
You may remember Wendy's debuted its Strawberry Frosty for a limited time over the summer, which the company says was a break-out hit.

The Peppermint Frosty will be available starting Nov. 15.

