Wayne Brady, Alan Mingo Jr. share lead role in ‘The Wiz' revival

Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. will split time headlining the Broadway revival of "The Wiz," set to open in 2024. The pair, whose most recent appearances on Broadway came as Lola in "Kinky Boots," will take turns playing the titutlar wizard behind the curtain.

Brady, a five-time Emmy winner and Grammy Award nominee, will start the show in San Francisco from Jan. 16 - Feb. 11. He'll continue his role as the Wiz in Los Angeles from Feb. 13 - March 3, before hitting Broadway in spring of 2024.

Mingo will then pick up the role for the remaining cities, starting in Baltimore. The rest of the tour includes Cleveland; Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta; Greenville, South Carolina; Chicago; Des Moines, Iowa; Tempe, Arizona; and San Diego.

The Wiz originally debuted in 1974 as an adaptation of 1900 novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz."

The story follows Dorothy and her adventures through Oz with Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and Scarecrow, set to a combination of rock, gospel and soul music. The movie adaptation, released in 1974, starred Diana Ross as Dorothy and Michael Jackson as Scarecrow.