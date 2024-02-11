Watch Reba McEntire sing the national anthem before the Super Bowl

Country superstar Reba McEntire wowed both the crowd at Allegiant Stadium and the rest of America in their living rooms on Sunday, with her stirring rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Super Bowl LVIII got underway.

"The Voice" coach has sung the national anthem publicly many times before, but never at the big game.

"This is my 50th anniversary since I sang (the national anthem) at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City in 1974," she told TODAY.com in the days before the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in football's biggest game of the year in Las Vegas.

Before McEntire's performance, Andra Day sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," sometimes called The Black National Anthem, and Post Malone gave a country-esque performance of "America the Beautiful."

