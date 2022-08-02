British Royal Family

Watch Princess Charlotte Steal the Show at Commonwealth Games With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England Aug. 2. See the 7-year-old royal cheering on the athletes

By Elyse Dupre

Ready for some royally adorable moments?

Princess Charlotte joined her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 2. And let's just say, the 7-year-old sweetly stole the show.

Charlotte arrived at the tournament in a Rachel Riley jersey dress featuring navy and ivory stripes and a lace-trimmed collar, finishing off her look with braided pigtails. As for mom and dad, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a white Alexander McQueen suit and the Duke donned a navy blazer, blue button-down shirt and khaki pants.

During the outing, the family watched several sporting events, including swimming and hockey, and visited the SportsAid House, where they spoke with athletes. Kate has been patron of the nonprofit -- which supports young athletes through awards, scholarships and personal development opportunities -- since 2013.

This marked the first time William and Kate have brought Charlotte along for a solo royal engagement (she's often joined by her brothers Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4). And it seemed to align with her interests. Just like her parents, Charlotte has proven to be a sports fan (did you see her video message wishing the soccer team the Lionesses good luck ahead of their EURO 2022 win)?

Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast. Kate Middleton and Prince William's middle child beamed for a new set of portraits released in honor of her 7th birthday on May 2.

