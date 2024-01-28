Watch pregnant Sofia Richie's reaction to finding out sex of her baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sofia Richie could not have been more ecstatic upon learning she is going to be a girl mom.

On Jan. 28, the model shared a TikTok video of her and Elliot Grainge's backyard sex reveal for their first child Jan. 28, days after she announced she was pregnant and expecting a daughter.

After her husband fired a cannon that releases pink confetti, Richie screamed with joy, clapped enthusiastically, ran off while waving her arms, briefly lay down on the grass and then ran back, exclaiming, "Oh my god, I'm so excited!" as her husband and their two dogs looked on.

She and Grainge, who had covered his mouth in astonishment upon seeing the confetti but emitted no sound, then shared a hug.

The mother-to-be captioned the TikTok, "Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream."

Lionel Richie's daughter, 25, had announced her pregnancy and the sex of her and Grainge's baby in a Vogue interview published Jan. 25, nine months after she married the 30-year-old in a star-studded ceremony in the South of France.

In the interview, she also revealed how she broke the news of her pregnancy to her dad and mom, the Grammy winner's ex Diane Alexander, and to Grainge's father Lucian Grainge and his stepmom Caroline Grainge.

"I think I had a box—I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box—and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week," she said. "Everyone was like 'Ooooh Hermes!' But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]. That's how we told all of our parents."

Lionel Richie later shared a photo from Sofia Richie's Vogue photo shoot to his Instagram Stories, writing, "My little girl is having a baby."

Sofia Richie is ready for a major new chapter – motherhood.

Her sister Nicole Richie, who shares two children with husband Joel Madden, also shared an image from the shoot to her Instagram Stories, captioning it with a heart and a crying face emoji, while her husband commented on Sofia Richie's Instagram post with three red hearts.

While Sofia Richie and Grainge have not shared their child's due date, she told Vogue they're having a Gemini baby, signaling she is due to give birth in May or June.

"She's growing pretty fast," Sofia told the magazine, "so [the due date] is a bit up in the air."