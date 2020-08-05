AAFCA TV Honors

Viola Davis, LeBron James Among Honorees at AAFCA TV Honors

The African American Film Critics Association announced the recipients of the second annual event on Wednesday

Actor Viola Davis (left) and basketball star LeBron James (right) are among the honorees at the African American Film Critics Association TV Honors.
Getty Images

Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James are among several honorees at the AAFCA TV Honors later this month.

The African American Film Critics Association announced the recipients of the second annual event on Wednesday. The virtual ceremony is scheduled to air on Aug. 22.

Comedian-actress Aida Rodriguez will host the invitation-only streamed event.

Entertainment News

Serena Williams 11 hours ago

‘Playing Through the Pain': Serena Williams Recounts Long Struggle With Migraines

Jake Paul 13 hours ago

FBI Serves Search Warrant at Calabasas Mansion of YouTube Star Jake Paul

“In a time of such uncertainty, we have witnessed how powerful the medium of television and streaming is," said Gil Robertson, co-founder and president of AAFCA. “We couldn’t be more proud to honor shows and performances that uplift and inspire at a time when we all need entertainment the most."

Davis will be honored for best actress for her role on ABC’s “How To Get Away with Murder.” Brown will receive best actor recognition for his character on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Kenya Barris will be presented the TV Icon award for his contributions to television with his creating of ABC’s “black-ish” and “#blackAF” on Netflix. Rashida Jones will present him the award.

“I Promise” will receive the AAFCA’s inaugural award for best short film. The documentary series on Quibi chronicled the first year of James launching the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

HBO’s “Insecure” will take home the comedy award, while Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s “For Life” was given best drama.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AAFCA TV HonorsLeBron JamesViola Davis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us