Victoria Beckham, Elton John and More Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II's extraordinary life is being celebrated by those near and far to her.

On Sept. 8, the royal family confirmed on social media that the long-reigning monarch passed away peacefully at Balmoral at the age of 96.

The news came hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement, sharing that doctors were "concerned" with the Queen's health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."

As soon as the news was officially confirmed, politicians, actors, philanthropists and more newsmakers took to social media, posting moving tributes to the late monarch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles III, formerly known as Prince Charles, wrote in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Style Through the Years

Keep scrolling to see how the world is remembering an unforgettable queen.

Stella McCartney: "It is with great sadness that we mourn today the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Stella McCartney team, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family. - Stella"

Victoria Beckham: "Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."

Helen Mirren: "I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility."

Josh Brolin: "There's just something about respect, through-line, some idea of ritual that still feels attractive. The changes she had experienced, the malleability that she had to have incorporated into her character. The losses and the wins in a life. I've realized that living out or in the bubble isn't the issue, it's who you surround yourself with, and what you die knowing. As simply human, I hope she had a wonderful 96 year long trip, and that her friends will always hold her in high personal honor. RIP Queen Elizabeth."

Mick Jagger: "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family."

Dionne Warwick: "The transition of the Queen of England saddens me as I had the opportunity of meeting and performing for her. She graciously greeted me with knowledge of my recordings naming I Say A Little Prayer as a favorite. Condolences to her family and the citizens of the United Kingdom."

Elton John: "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Sharon Osbourne: "Love and Prayers for Our Queen"

Khloe Kardashian: "Today the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A sad day for the United Kingdom, the commonwealth, and the world. All of us should admire the Queen's exemplary sense of duty and her commitment to her people. Such an incredible woman and an inspiration to us all, she will always be remembered as someone who lead with dignity, grace and nobility over her 70 years as Queen. There is so much change in our world, and to have the Queen as a constance presence, to me, always brought a sense of comfort and peace. She truly graced the world and there will never be another like her.All of my love and prayers are with the Queen's family, and my sympathies are with the British people and the Commonwealth. God bless the Queen and may she Rest In Peace. She is with her Prince, now."

Paris Hilton: "The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. RIP."

Melinda Gates: "Spanning nearly three-quarters of a century--and a world transformed many times over--Her Majesty's was a reign without equal. I will cherish the kindnesses that Queen Elizabeth II extended to our family and the remarkable leadership, resilience, and example she showed us all."

Lisa Vanderpump: "We knew this day was inevitable but such overwhelming sadness at the loss of one of the most inspirational women the world has known. Her reign was exemplary as she saw our nation through so many crises. Not just a monarch but also a matriarch to our country and the commonwealth. Heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. Our hearts are broken."

70 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

Geri Halliwell: "My thoughts and sympathies go to the Royal Family for the loss of their Mother, Grandmother, Aunt. Thank you to Her Majesty for her resolute never-ending service. She is, and always will be the epitome of dignity and elegance."

Emma Bunton: "Always by our side and forever in our hearts. My thoughts are with the royal family. Thank you, may you now rest in peace."

Brooke Shields: "Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life, devoting herself to her country. She was a constant for the people she served throughout so many changes and tumultuous times. Farewell, your Majesty."

Barack and Michelle Obama: "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance. Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty's dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time."

Bette Midler: "We will never see her like again. She was steadfast, staunch, and dedicated until the very end. 70 years of duty. Unbelievable."

Sofia Richie: "Elegance, class, dedication, and hard work. The greatest role model there ever was. RIP to the queen."

Chloe Grace Moretz: "May Her Majesty Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the entire nation at this time. What an incredible force she was."

Meghan McCain: "To my British friends and colleagues. God Bless the Queen and the Royal Family. Our hearts are with you and the people of the United Kingdom today."