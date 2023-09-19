Vanna White officially extends ‘Wheel of Fortune' contract

Originally appeared on E! Online

Vanna White isn't ready to hang up her ball gowns just yet.

The longtime "Wheel of Fortune" co-host has reportedly extended her contract by two years, the series confirmed in a press release Sept. 19, ensuring she'll remain in her crucial, letter revealing role through the 2025-26 season.

The news of her extension also promises some continuity at a time of much change at the iconic game show, as longtime host Pat Sajak will stop spinning the wheel after its current season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Well, the time has come," he said in a statement to E! News on June 12. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Sajak and White made their debut on the nightly version of the syndicated show together in 1983. And while Sajak has rarely missed a taping during his tenure, White has filled in for him on occasion. Once in 1996, she stepped in to host the bonus round when Sajak's laryngitis prevented him from doing so, and again in November 2019 when the 76-year-old stepped back from his hosting duties to recover from emergency intestinal surgery.

Zuri chatted with longtime "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White, who dished on her iconic looks and her and Pat Sajak's four decades on air.

Vanna White Through the Years

So while White will continue to be there as contestants buy a vowel or two in seasons to come, she'll do so alongside a new host. In fact, joining her for season 42 is none other than "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest.

The 48-year-old will step up to the plate, or rather, the wheel, beginning next fall. And he confirmed his new gig shortly after Sajak announced his retirement.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest tweeted June 27. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

The former "Live!" host, who called his new role a "full circle moment" as he got his start hosting the game show "Click" more than two decades ago, also paid special tribute to his predecessor.

"Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease," he added. "I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

And of working with White, he concluded, "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."