Vanessa Hudgens marries baseball player Cole Tucker in Mexico

Originally appeared on E! Online

Vanessa Hudgens is soaring into another chapter in her life as a newlywed.

Ten months after the "High School Musical" alum got engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker, the two officially started something new, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico, according to multiple outlets.

Back in November 2020, the pair first sparked first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a date in Los Angeles.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

Fast-forward to Valentine's Day the following year, Hudgens made their romance Instagram official, captioning a snapshot of them kissing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."

But she wasn't the only one flying after finding new love.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," Tucker told KDKA during spring training that same month. "She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.' She's great. She'll be around. You will see her."

2023 Celebrity Weddings

As for how the couple got connected? Well, Hudgens stepped up to the plate when she slid in his DMs, saying "like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you,'" she revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in May 2021, noting they had been introduced on a Zoom meditation group beforehand. "So, I think there is no shame in making the first move."

It's a move that the "Spring Breakers" star remains eternally thankful for.

"I'm in such an amazing, healthy relationship," she told Shape that October. "What I've discovered is that we all have these ideas — and if they don't happen, then there's a reason why. Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I'm very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life."

That said, Hudgens admitted that wedding planning could have its challenges, with the search for a venue causing them to consider eloping.

"It is so much," the 34-year-old said in an exclusive interview with E! News in November. "So many things to decide on. So, I'm having a hard time figuring out where I'm gonna land."

And of course, almost exactly one month later, the couple landed on a home run for their nuptials.