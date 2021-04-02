Super Mario Bros

Unopened Super Mario Bros. Game From 1986 Sells for $660,000

Its selling price far exceeded the $114,000 that another unopened copy that was produced in 1987 fetched in a Heritage auction last summer

Screen fr. Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Mario World video game.
James Keyser/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and then forgotten about in a desk drawer has sold at auction for $660,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The auction house said the video game was bought as a Christmas gift but ended up being placed in a desk drawer, where it remained sealed in plastic and with its hang tab intact until it was found earlier this year.

Entertainment News

Autism Awareness Month 54 mins ago

Superhero Dad and Son With Autism Develop Inspiring Comic Book Series

Tori Spelling 2 hours ago

Tori Spelling Says She's Not Pregnant After Controversial April Fools' Day Post

“Since the production window for this copy and others like it was so short, finding another copy from this same production run in similar condition would be akin to looking for single drop of water in an ocean,” said Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist.

Heritage said it is the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction. Its selling price far exceeded the $114,000 that another unopened copy that was produced in 1987 fetched in a Heritage auction last summer.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Super Mario BrosDallasauctionVideo Gamesheritage auctions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us