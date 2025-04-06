Saturday Night Live

‘Make America Great Depression Again': Trump's tariff target of ‘SNL' cold open

Mike Myers also returned to cotinue his role as Elon Musk, where he had a glitch when talking about the Wisconsin election this past week.

By Brendan Brightman

James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump
Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

A rough week on Wall Street did not go unnoticed across town at 30 Rock on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, with the show giving an "encore presentation" of President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs this past week.

"You know, some people say my plan is nonsense, but we're using a formula," James Austin Johnson as Trump said as he held up the same chart the real Trump did in his announcement.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

After explaining his formula, which included a reference to the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the symbol for "sideways boobs," Johnson as Trump assured people of their concerns.

"Anyway, your money is gone and we're going to figure it out," he said.

Watch the full sketch here:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us