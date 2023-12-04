Travis Kelce's sister-in-law shows subtle support for Taylor Swift over Joe Alwyn rumors

Originally appeared on E!

It's nice to have a friend in Kylie Kelce.

Jason Kelce's wife hinted that she'll have Taylor Swift's back forevermore, giving a public sign of support for the pop star amid rumors about her marital status.

Kylie Kelce "liked" a Dec. 1 Instagram post from "Today" detailing how Swift's publicist Tree Paine called out "insane" claims that the singer was once married to her ex-lover Joe Alwyn.

The rumors were fueled by anonymous gossip site Deuxmoi, which alleged that the couple had a wedding ceremony in 2020 or 2021 before news broke of their split in April 2023.

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Paine wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 30. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post."

Call it what you want, but Swift's rep added, "It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

Kylie Kelce—whose brother-in-law Travis Kelce is now dating Swift—also knows a little something about having a relationship in the public eye.

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," Kylie Kelce admitted to Spectrum News last month. "I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter."

Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce has also noticed the heightened attention on their football fam after Swift and the NFL star went public with their love story.

"It's just one of those things in life that just, somehow, things happen and then just exponentially, they just grow, and this year has just been one week after another after another," Donna Kelce said on "Impact x Nightline" Nov. 30, "and it just seems like it's never going to stop."

And beyond how the family looks on the screen, take it from Kylie Kelce that being around the Kelces is pretty enchanting.

"I was on the outside at the beginning because I'm married in," she told the outlet. "The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms."

The former field hockey player—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months, with Jason Kelce—explained how she grew to love her husband's tight-knit family.

"It is a little bit on an adjustment," Kylie Kelce noted. "But it feels so warm and inviting like I think a big family feels, like it was sort of second nature to hop in there. And it is as fun as you think it is."

