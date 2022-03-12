Traci Braxton Dies at Age 50 Following Cancer Battle

The sister of singer Toni Braxton and star of the hit family reality TV show "Braxton Family Values” passed away after battling cancer in the esophagus, according to her family

Singer, actor and reality TV personality Traci Braxton has died at age 50.

According to her family, Braxton had been battling cancer in the esophagus.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” her husband Kevin Surratt said in a statement to NBC News.

Braxton's sisters, mother and friends were by her side when she passed, her publicist Tomasina Perkins-Washington told NBC News.

