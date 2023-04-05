Laura Benanti is opening up about her experience with pregnancy loss.

The Tony Award winner, 43, shared that she recently suffered a miscarriage while performing onstage during The Broadway Cruise.

"TW: pregnancy loss," she began in her April 5 Instagram post. "On Monday April 3rd, I performed on stage for 2000 people while having a miscarriage. I knew it was happening. It started slowly the night before."

As Benanti told her followers, she and husband Patrick Brown—who shares daughters Ella Rose, 6, and Louisa Georgia, nearly 9 months—have grieved pregnancy losses before.

"If it had been our first loss, or even our second, I likely wouldn't have been able to go on," she continued. "But unfortunately, I am not a stranger to the pain and emptiness of losing a pregnancy. It is a path I have walked before, hand in hand with my husband. But this time we walked it alongside some of the kindest, most loving humans I will ever have the honor to share space with."

The Younger actress then took a moment to thank everyone who has offered support since their devastating loss.

"Thank you to everyone in that audience for the grace your presence allowed," she added. "For lifting me out of my grief for that Holy hour. Thank you to my band for holding me, unconditionally, in your hearts, and to the crew for working so hard to make me as comfortable as possible. Thank you to my friends and fellow performers for rallying around me and so graciously accommodating my changing needs. Thank you to the extraordinary producers and their teams who could give a masterclass on how to handle a personal emergency with empathy and compassion."

At one point, her daughter Ella Rose Benanti-Brown joined her on the stage to duet "You Are My Sunshine" and "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star." However, the Broadway star noted Ella was unaware of the loss.

"Thank you to my remarkable Mother-in-law and Father-in-law for shielding Ella from the reality of this experience," she wrote, "and giving her the time of her life while 'Mama's back hurt."

Benanti also thanked "that little soul for choosing me as your home, even for a short time." And as she navigates the heartache, she will continue to take things day by day.

"Patrick and I are so grateful for the family that we have, and the miracle of our two little girls. One carried by me and one carried by an angel-on-earth," Benanti, who welcomed Louisa via surrogate in July, wrote. "My husband and I are heartbroken but we will move through this together as we, and so many others, have done before."

At the end of her post, Benanti expressed how she wanted to share her experience to help others feel less alone.

"I share all of this, not to garner sympathy or attention, but to remind the many people and families who have and will suffer in this way that there is no shame in this kind of loss," she concluded. "That you are not alone. And to remind myself as well. My hand in yours, Laura."

Afterwards, Benanti received an outpouring of love from followers—including her Life & Beth co-star Amy Schumer, who applauded her for wanting to help others by dropping a heart emoji and two heart images.

Added Yvette Nicole Brown, "Sending love and Light to you and your family. Your transparency in sharing this helps so many. Love you!" Shared Broadway star Kara Lindsay, "Sending all the love your way."