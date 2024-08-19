Celebrity News

Filmmaker Tim Burton to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

A Walk of Fame star for the man whose imagination created beloved hit movies like "Beetlejuice" and "Edward Scissorhands" will be unveiled Sept. 3.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Innovative filmmaker Tim Burton will be honored next month with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Monday.

One of Hollywood's most imaginative filmmakers will be recognized Sept. 3 in a ceremony at 6600 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Hollywood Toys & Costume. Actors Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton are scheduled to speak at the unveiling, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT, of the star in the category of Motion Pictures.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The ceremony will be live streamed here.

Movies May 10, 2023

Jenna Ortega Starring In ‘Beetlejuice 2' With Winona Ryder & Michael Keaton

Business Mar 3, 2022

From Michael Keaton to Ben Affleck, Batman's Legacy at the Box Office Means Big Bucks

Born in Burbank, Burton's credits include "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," his 1985 directorial debut, "Beetlejuice" (1988), "Batman" (1989), "Batman Returns" (1992), the cult favorite "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993), "Corpse Bride" (2005), "Frankenweenie" (2012), "Edward Scissorhands" (1990) and many more films.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the sequel to the 1988 original, opens Sept. 6 in theaters nationwide. The film will star "Wednesday" actor Jenna Ortega, Ryder and Keaton.

Burton grew up in the San Fernando Valley, where his mother owned a cat-themed gift shop and his father worked for the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department. He drew cartoons and enjoyed watching Vincent Price horror films. In ninth grade, a sanitation company featured one of his designs on an anti-litter poster.

After high school, Burton attended the California Institute of the Arts. His first job was as an animator for Disney.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us