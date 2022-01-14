Tim Allen is Bringing Back ‘The Santa Clause' for a New Series

It's time for millennials to celebrate, because Tim Allen will be reprising his role as Scott Calvin for a new limited series on Disney+ that he will also be executive-producing.

"It’s clause for celebration!" the streaming platform announced on its official Twitter account on Friday. "Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from 'The Santa Clause' in a new Original limited series coming soon to #DisneyPlus."

The last time Allen played Calvin was when he starred in the 2006 film "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause." The movie follows Calvin as he tries to save the North Pole from Jack Frost's evil schemes after he already learned that he had to take on the role of Santa in 1994's "The Santa Clause" and had to find a mate before Christmas Eve in the 2002 sequel, "The Santa Clause 2."

But after going through all those dilemmas, Calvin, aka Santa Claus, is faced with yet another problem when he turns 65 in the Disney+ series and realizes that "he can't be Santa forever."

According to the company's press release, Calvin starts "to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

In March, Disney+ will start production on the limited series. "Modern Family" and "30 Rock" producer Jack Burditt has signed on to executive produce the show alongside Allen and "Last Man Standing" producer Kevin Hench.

During a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Allen recalled a time he once cursed at a kid on the set of "The Santa Clause 2." The actor said it happened during a long day of work when he tried filming a scene with two kids who kept fighting with each other.

“I said, ‘Everybody gotta be quiet.’ And these two kids were fighting in the back,” he recalled. “It was late in the afternoon and I’d been in this stuff (costume) way too long, I’m very angry, sweaty, and the camera just had to come around and get my eyes.”

“And then the movie opens. It’s Santa. These kids, again: ‘He hit me.’ ‘He pinched me,’” Allen continued. “Fifteen takes later, the kid said one more word, and I let out the loudest F-bomb.”

“And I turned around and there are 12 children (who) looked like you had ripped their legs off. Their Santa has just screamed the F-bomb,” he added.

