Tim Allen Denies Flashing Pamela Anderson on ‘Home Improvement' Set

Tim Allen is refuting Pamela Anderson's claim that he flashed her on the set of "Home Improvement."

In an excerpt obtained by Variety from her upcoming memoir, "Love, Pamela," the actress — who played the role of Lisa in the show's first two seasons — alleges the incident happened on the set of the ‘90s sitcom.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," she wrote, per the publication's excerpt published Jan. 22. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Now, the actor has responded to the allegation, telling E! News in a statement, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

E! News has reached out to reps for Anderson for comment and have not heard back.

Prior to landing the role of Lisa the Tool Girl on "Home Improvement" (she was 24 and Allen, 38, when the show debuted), Anderson appeared as a cover model for Playboy magazine.

After the ABC sitcom's first two seasons, Anderson left when she nabbed the role of C.J. Parker in Baywatch.

Her upcoming memoir, "Love, Pamela" is set to be released the same day as her highly anticipated Netflix documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story."

In the trailer released for the forthcoming doc in early January, Anderson shared she was motivated to reflect on the aspects of both her personal and professional life and "take control of the narrative for the first time."

"Love, Pamela" and "Pamela, A Love Story" will debut Jan. 31.

