Tickets for Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert Go on Sale Saturday

Tickets will be on sale starting at 11 a.m. CT Saturday

Country singer Garth Brooks performs at the National Christmas Tree Lighting attended by the first family on the Ellipse December 1, 2016 in Washington, DC.
On Saturday, country music fans will once again have the chance to buy tickets for a one-of-a-kind Garth Brooks concert.

The concert, which is on June 27, will be created in Nashville, Tennessee, and be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck.

Of the 500,000 total tickets, approximately 250,000 have already been sold, organizers said.

The event will follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates. There will be rules on spacing between vehicles, protective equipment for staff, contactless payment and limited capacity in restrooms.

Brooks said in a statement that the drive-in concert “allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community.”

Brooks has had to postpone some of his concerts this year due to the coronavirus spread.

Tickets will be on sale starting at 11 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

