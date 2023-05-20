This Taylor Swift Track Just Joined ‘Stayin' Alive' on the List of Songs Perfect for CPR

Not only is Taylor Swift selling out concert arenas across the U.S., the 33-year-old also appears to be saving lives.

The American Heart Association just announced that Swift's 2019 hit, "The Man," has the perfect tempo to perform hands-only CPR, at 110 beats per minute.

Should a teen or adult collapse, the organization advises people to call 9-1-1 and check if they are responsive and breathing. Then, begin to push "hard and fast" in the center of the chest. Songs with 100-120 beats per minute can help a person keep the correct pace while deeply pressing.

Other songs that contain a 100-120 beats per minute rhythm include:

"Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees

"Crazy In Love" by Beyoncé

"Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

"Dancing Queen" by ABBA

"Hips Don't Lie" by Shakira

"Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson

The association shared the song recommendation right as Swifties — including TODAY's own Jenna Bush Hager — are jamming to all the singer's hits for her Eras Tour, which has been making headlines since her concert run began in March.

During a performance last week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the "Anti-Hero" singer proved once again how protective she can be of her fans. In a viral video, Swift is seen yelling at security to leave a concert-goer alone while she belts out her hit, "Bad Blood."

“She’s fine!” she says in the clip. “She wasn’t doing anything!”

As she turns and starts heading to the other side of the stage, Swift seems to notice that the interaction is still happening when she returns to shout, "Hey, stop!" She then yells, “Stop!” one final time before continuing to sing the chorus.

The next day, on May 14, a woman named Kelly claiming to be the fan who was confronted by security, explained what happened in a TikTok video.

“Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that (a security guard) didn’t like it and she didn’t like it, and he basically got escorted out and they got us all free tickets for the night,” she said.

In April, Swift shared an Instagram post recapping her shows — as she does with most performances — in Houston, Texas, and ensured fans that she was alright after injuring her hand.

“PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely — tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change — braced my fall with my palm,” she wrote.

“It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood,” Swift added.