This is Who the ‘Stranger Things' Creators Regret Killing Off

The creators of "Stranger Things" creators can admit when they were wrong.

Ross and Matt Duffer, the creators of the Netflix smash hit, recognize that a certain season four death may have been a bit premature.

In season four, viewers were instantly enamored with the chemistry between Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), especially after Eddie called her "the queen of Hawkins High" moments after he sold her drugs in the woods.

So, that's why -- spoiler alert! -- it was very, very sad when she was brutally killed by Vecna at the end of the first episode.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Now, the Duffers are asking themselves, "What have we done?!"

"We always have those moments," Matt told TVLine. "We shot the drug deal scene in the woods pretty late, actually, into shooting."

So, that means, Chrissy's fate had already been sealed by the time the big scene in the woods was shot. Ross confirmed that they "had already killed Chrissy when we shot that."

"Stranger Things" Season 4, Volume 2: Everything We Know

The Duffers were instantly impressed with the 25-year old actress, whose previous credits include ABC's "The Rookie" and CBS' "Code Black."

"It was just one of those fortunate scenes where we were able to have two cameras rolling capturing them simultaneously," Matt said. "Joe was doing a lot of stuff spontaneously, and we were getting these amazing reactions from Grace."

What's more staggering is how Grace managed to imbue Chrissy with so much heart in such a small amount of time, especially on a show already filled with so many beloved characters.

"It's pretty impressive what Grace was able to do with very, very few scenes," said Matt, "to get people to care like she did."

However, there's still hope for a future with the Duffers, as Matt insisted "we'll find something else to do with Grace."

The first seven episodes of the fourth season of "Stranger Things" are available on Netflix now, with the final two episodes of the season dropping July 1.

Brett Gelman plays a ruthless villain going up against hero Michael B. Jordan in the new film Without Remorse. Gelman talks with LX News about playing a serious bad guy compared to a comedic role. Plus, host Nik Z tries to wrangle some information about Stranger Things season 4. Can he get Brett to break?