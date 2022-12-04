"White Lotus" star Theo James is apparently a world traveler in his own personal life.

During an interview on NBC's "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this past week, James shared a story of himself backpacking around somewhere and losing his sandals, causing him to walk around barefoot. Which, turned out to not be the best decision, as he found a parasitic worm on his foot.

Months later, James said, he felt the effects.

"Months later, I felt these trek marks come up my ankle," James said. "And so, I went to the doctors, the local doctors, and they weren't sure what it was. I went in to London tropical medical center, they didn't know what it was."

"They were in my skin," James continued.

The grossest part, James said, was that the worms would move around at night. He would be sleeping, and then he would feel them "trekking up" his leg.

"I remember running down and getting some cutlery... and trying to cut it out," James said. "But you can't cut it out, you have to take drugs for it."

Kelly Clarkson, who found the whole story disgusting, had the perfect response to James' tale.

"Oh my God, I would be so drugged up," she said.

"White Lotus" is set to air its season two finale next Sunday. Meanwhile, fans have been speculating as to which characters will die.

The first season of the HBO Max show won five Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022, including "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series" and "Outstanding Writing, Limited or Anthology Series."