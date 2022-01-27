The Truth About the Brad Pitt and Lykke Li Dating Rumors

Although he might be starting a new career within the music industry, Brad Pitt's relationship with Swedish musician Lykke Li is purely platonic.

Despite reports that the pair were recently spotted together, a source tells E! News the two friends have actually not hung out together for quite some time. In fact, the source says, "Brad and Lykke Li haven't even seen each other in years."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android to get the latest on the bitter cold— and choose the alerts you want.

A second insider close to Pitt told E! News that, "She's a friend. She's interesting and unique."

As for their dynamic, the second insider adds, "He enjoys learning different things from her. They have hung out together but are just friends."

Lykke Li, real name Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson, isn't the first of the "Once Upon A Time" in Hollywood star's female friends to be swept up in dating rumors with him. In 2019, the Internet was set ablaze with rumors that Pitt was dating Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat after they were spotted at an art gallery together in Los Angeles, which similarly turned out to false.

Fascinating Facts About Brad Pitt's Life and Career

Shawkat described the "weird" situation in an interview with The New Yorker earlier this month, sharing, "It happened during covid, and I was alone with it. It was so weird. Now it's like a weird dream, where I'm, like, Did that happen?"

The actress also revealed that Pitt couldn't care less about the public's fixation on his private life, saying that he "had no awareness" of the rumors around them at the time that it was happening.

"Which is so funny," the actress said. "Because he doesn't read that s--t. I was, like, 'You know everyone thinks we're dating? And there's this whole thing, and I'm being followed.' And he was, like, 'I'm sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.' He had no awareness of it at all."

Speaking with The New York Times in 2019, Pitt said he tries his best to not read anything about himself in the press. "I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out," shared the actor, who split with Angelina Jolie back in 2016. "I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true."