The Spice Girls Belt Out ‘Say You'll Be There' at Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday Bash

The Spice Girls had a mini reunion over the weekend in honor of Geri Halliwell — known by fans as Ginger Spice — hosting a 50th birthday bash.

Although Halliwell’s milestone birthday arrived in August, she decided to have her grand celebration on Nov. 5. And she included a few special friends on the guest list.

The day after the party, David Beckham shared an Instagram video of Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Halliwell jamming out to their 1996 hit “Say You’ll Be There” from the group’s debut studio album, “Spice.”

Posh Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice and Ginger Spice belted out the lyrics as they danced together in a circle.

In the caption, the 47-year-old former soccer star wrote, “Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls.”

He added, “A friendship for Life,” and tagged all the ladies, including fifth member Melanie Brown who did not attend the party.

“@officialmelb you were missed,” he wrote, along with a heart emoji.

The athlete also added the words “Girl Power” to the video. The phrase — essentially the group’s mantra — flashed above the quartet’s heads as they rocked out.

Chisholm, 48, shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Been too long, more of this soon! Thank you for capturing this @davidbeckham.”

On his Instagram story, David Beckham uploaded another behind-the-scenes moment from the celebration. He posted a photo of his wife and Bunton sweetly embracing each other.

He wrote “Posh,” “I’m baby” and “Friendship” to sum up the adorable interaction.

Halliwell shared a series of photos from the star-studded event that revealed Dame Shirley Bassey and Hugh Grant were guests as well.

“What a night!” she captioned the Instagram slideshow. “Nov 5 th @dameshirleybassey — Our hearts are full. So full of love. You made my dream come true. I have loved you since I was a little girl. Thank you.”

In one of the black-and-white photos, David and Victoria Beckham danced alongside Bunton, Halliwell and Chisholm.

Victoria Beckham, 48, uploaded a picture of her, Bunton, and Chisholm posing for the camera in their black dresses. The fashion designer also included a different photo of her hugging Bunton, 46, in the post.

“Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic xx,” she captioned the two snaps.

Fans of the Spice Girls can always count on David Beckham to make them feel nostalgic.

In July, he captured a snippet of Victoria Beckham performing the group’s song “Stop” during a karaoke night. The singer replicated some of the choreography from the track’s music video in the clip.

“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice,” he said beneath the video.

Victoria Beckham saw the clip and shared it on her Instagram story, writing, “Only for you @davidbeckham.”

The Spice Girls previously united in 2019 for their “Spice World” tour but the fashion designer did not join them onstage due to “prior business commitments.”

Hopefully fans will get to see all five members back together some time soon.

