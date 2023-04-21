What You Need to Know About ‘The Office' Fan Convention at Chicago's Navy Pier This Weekend

Everyone in the conference room!

It's time for a Michael Scott-like meeting to inform Chicagoans of everything they should know if heading to Navy Pier this weekend for "The Reunion" -- a fan convention for "The Office."

Nearly 30 cast members from the hit show will be in attendance, headlined by Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute.

Fans can get autographs, take photos with their favorite characters and participate in a variety of events -- like panels, trivia sessions, cosplay contests, a Saturday night comedy show and a pretzel eating contest hosted by Stanley (Leslie David Baker).

“The Office” had the Dundie Awards. “The Reunion” has the Fundie Awards. The first ever Fundie Awards ceremony will take place at the conclusion of each day to celebrate the winners of the day’s cosplay, trivia, pretzel-eating contest and more.

"The best advice I can give any attendee is to just go for it," said Arnold Cuervo, co-founder of the event. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's an amazing place not only to meet your heroes but to make lifelong friends."

As far as attendee behavior at the convention, just follow the advice of Dwight Schrute: "Whenever I'm about to do something, I think, 'Would an idiot do that?' And if they would, I do not do that thing."

Here's everything you need to know about attending "The Reunion." Pretend each question below is being answered by Prison Mike in the conference room.

When is "The Reunion"?

"The Reunion" will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Navy Pier Festival Hall.

Where do I park?

Navy Pier has two on-site parking garages: West Garage and East Garage. Rates range from $18 for an hour to $55 for 12 hours or more.

Navy Pier also has designated rideshare pick-up and drop-off areas at the main entrance of Navy Pier, Mid. Parking Circle and East Parking Circle. CTA buses also provide daily service to and from Navy Pier.

What time do doors open?

Once doors open, expect fans to walk in like Stanley on Pretzel Day. VIP badge-holders can enter at 10 a.m. General admission ticketholders can enter at 11 a.m.

Lines may start to form early to so best to get there ahead of time. Or as Dwight says, “Five minutes ahead of schedule. Right on schedule.”

Where do I pick up my tickets?

VIP and Weekend Pass holders can begin picking up their badges on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the main entrance to Navy Pier Festival Hall. Pre-purchased single-day admission tickets are e-mailed to attendees.

Will tickets be sold at the door?

Yes, until they sell out. Single-day general admission tickets cost $79.95 for Saturday and $49.95 for Sunday. A two-day pass costs $119.95. Children under the age of three are free.

Various VIP packages are available. Gold VIP ($499.95) includes perks like one-hour early entry, express line access for autographs and photo ops and VIP seating for all events, including a main-cast panel. Silver VIP ($369.95) does not include VIP seating. Bronze VIP ($249.95) has sold out.

Admission tickets, and tickets for autographs and photos, can be purchased in advance at reunioncon.com.

Can I dress up as a character from the show?

Of course. But remember, identity theft is a crime....

Mike Gavin Max Spaeth, 11, of Teaneck, N.J. dressed up as Kevin Malone from "The Office" and met actor Brian Baumgartner at last year's fan convention for the hit show.

Can I bring a bag?

Book bags, purses and diaper bags are permitted but will be searched by security prior to entry.

Which cast members from "The Office" will be at "The Reunion"?

It's going to feel as if Dunder Mifflin Paper Company opened a Chicago branch.

Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) will be attending on Saturday only. Other main cast members appearing Saturday and Sunday include Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson), Leslie David Baker (Stanley) and Andy Buckley (David Wallace).

Also set to attend both days will be David Koechner (Todd Packer), Bobby Ray Shafer (Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration), Kelen Coleman (Isabel Poreba), Jack Coleman (Senator Lipton), Blake Robbins and Tug Coker (the Halpert brothers) and many more. Click here for the full guest list.

How do I buy autograph and photo op tickets?

VIP and admission tickets do not include autographs or photo ops. Those tickets must be purchased separately in advance or the day of. Autographs and selfies can be paid for at each celebrity guest's table, but most are cash only. Discount combos for autographs and selfies are also available.

Professional photo ops can be purchased on the website or in person the day of.

Can I bring my own item to get autographed?

A Jell-O mold with a stapler inside autographed by Rainn Wilson? A pot of chili autographed by Brian Baumgartner? A bottle of booze signed by Kate Flannery? A Dundie Award, Funko Pop, poster, photo or cast-signed item? Yes to all!

Cast members will autograph almost anything, just no weapons or other harmful or offensive items.

Free 8x10 photos will also be available at each guest's table, if needed for an autograph.

How many people can be in my photo op?

Up to four people can be in a professional photo op with a celebrity guest.

What kind of photo ops can I take?

Take a professional photo alongside your favorite character from “The Office.” Or relive scenes from the show with the cast members who were in them.

Pose with Rainn Wilson next to Dwight Schrute's maroon Pontiac Firebird Trans AM and Hay Place. Recreate the scene where Michael Scott hits Meredith with his car but sitting in the driver's seat of a PT Cruiser as Kate Flannery lies sprawled on the hood. Play the drums while David Wallace (Andy Buckley) plays the keyboard wearing his yellow "Suck It!" sweatshirt.

Or just take a group photo with Dwight, Kevin, Stanley, Meredith, Oscar, Creed and David Wallace. Tell everyone Michael, Jim and Pam were out of the office that day.