‘The Masked Singer' Season 12 winner is unmasked

“The Masked Singer” Season 12 has a winner.

Another group of celebrities hid behind elaborate costumes and belted out tunes — with only one being awarded the Golden Mask trophy

The Dec. 19 finale saw Wasp and Buffalos battle it out for the chance to be crowned this season's winner. Season Five winner Nick Lachey opened the show with a festive rendition of “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.”

Hosted by Nick Cannon, panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong had been taking their best guesses at who the stars under the masks were.

Who won Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer'?

Buffalos

Who was under the mask? Boyz II Men

Buffalos were crowned the winner of “The Masked Singer” Season 12.

After surprising the panelists when they stepped out as a trio during the first episode, Buffalo had been a fan favorite.

Their first performance of the night was “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye. They returned to the stage to sing “Too Good At Goodbyes” by Sam Smith.

By the end of the episode, the panelists were confident that the trio behind the masks was the iconic R&B group.

Who was the runner-up?

Wasp

Who was under the mask? Mario

Wasp first performed “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars, followed by “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston.

Among the final guesses from the panelists included Jason Derulo and Usher.

However, Ora and Thicke were on the nose and correctly guessed Mario.

Season 12 was filled with fun theme nights that celebrated blockbuster movies, as well as music from iconic superstars. This season of “The Masked Singer” also included hidden clues everywhere — “embedded in costumes, in song choices, packages and on-stage moments,” the press release noted.

Last season, disguised under the Goldfish costume, Vanessa Hudgens was crowned the Season 11 champion during the May 22 finale.

Here’s everything to know about Season 12 of “The Masked Singer.”

When did Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer' premiere?

“The Masked Singer” returned for its 12th season on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Who were the Season 12 contestants?

Check out who competed on the new season of “The Masked Singer” — and every celebrity that was unmasked.

Leaf Sheep in Episode 1

Who was under the mask? John Elway

Former NFL quarterback star John Elway sang “I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw.

Unfortunately, his time was cut short and was the first contestant to be unmasked.

Showbird in Episode 2

Who was under the mask? Yvette Nicole Brown

Prior to the “Community” star being revealed, Jeong was confident that it was his former co-star and friend. Thicke joined him in guessing the same person, while McCarthy Wahlberg believed it was Taraji P. Henson and Ora thought it was musician Sheila E.

Following the unmasking, Brown said he was “getting emotional” and said her participation in the show was “a love letter” to Jeong and that music was her first love.

Woodpecker in Episode 3

Who was under the mask? Marsai Martin

During the Oct. 9 episode, there was a double elimination that included the “black-ish” star. Among the guesses from the panelists were Liza Koshy, Quinta Brunson and Tatyana Ali.

Ship in Episode 3

Who was under the mask? Paula Cole

The second contestant to be eliminated from the Oct. 9 episode was the Grammy-winning singer.

Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette and Amy Lee from Evanescence were among the panelists' guesses.

Dust Bunny in Episode 4

Who was under the mask? Andy Richter

The comedian and actor was part of Group B and the first of the five contestants to be unmasked.

Panelists were stumped when guessing who it could be, with names like Chevy Chase, John C. Reilly, Will Ferrell and Jay Leno thrown out.

Chess Piece in Episode 5

Who was under the mask? Laverne Cox

Before the actor and performer was unveiled, the panelists guessed Serena Williams, Issa Rae, Tyra Banks and ballet dancer Misty Copeland.

Bluebell in Episode 6

Who was under the mask? Natalie Imbruglia

Before the singer, known for her 90’s hit “Torn,” was unmasked, the panelists had to guess who it could be.

Each of them were stumped but took their best guess, McCarthy-Wahlberg said Naomi Watts, Thicke said Isla Fisher Jeong guessed Rose Byrne and Ora believed it was Kylie Minogue.

“I’ve had the best time,” she said, with McCarthy-Wahlberg saying, “I’ve been waiting for you to come on our show forever.”

“You fooled us the whole time,” said Thicke.

Macaron in Episode 7

Who was under the mask? Bethany Hamilton

The surfer and writer first stumped the panelists when she sang “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen.

Thicke guessed it was “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, Jeong said Gypsy Rose Blanchard, while Ora was correct in guessing the surfer and McCarthy-Wahlberg backed her up.

Ice King in Episode 8

Who was under the mask? Drake Bell

On the Nov. 20 episode celebrating “Miley Cyrus Night,” the former Nickelodeon star was iced out of the competition. After singing “Midnight Sky,” the panelists took their best guesses at who was under the mask.

Ora said it was Shia LaBeouf, Jeong believed it was Joe Jonas, McCarthy-Wahlberg said James Franco and Thicke guessed Cole Sprouse. However, Bell's name was mentioned in the mix.

Sherlock Hound in Episode 9

Who was under the mask? Bronson Arroyo

On the Nov. 28 episode, the World Series champion and musician was unmasked. Thicke was correct in his guess of Arroyo, who had stumped many of the panelists.

“I’m a lifelong Red Sox fan,” Thicke said. “Didn’t miss a game in the playoffs.”

Arroyo said he picked up singing and performing when he was in the Minor Leagues with the Pirates.

Royal Knight in Episode 9

Who was under the mask? Jana Kramer

The Nov. 28 episode also had a second elimination. The celebrity under the Royal Knight was the “One Tree Hill” actor.

McCarthy-Wahlberg had guessed Kramer after all the clues were unveiled.

“My daughter loves this show,” she said about why she wanted to be on the show. She added that she cried when she found out what her costume would be, “My husband always calls me his little warrior.”

Goo in Episode 10

Who was under the mask? Kobie Turner

McCarthy-Wahlberg once again got the star behind under the mask, correctly guessing it was the Los Angeles Rams defensive end. She also called him an “incredible performer.”

Ora guessed John Cena, Jeong said it was Shaquille O’Neal, while Thicke believed it was another Rams player Aaron Donald.

A major clue that the panelists missed was the ram on Goo's bowtie.

Strawberry Shortcake in Semifinals

Who was under the mask? AJ Michalka

The panelists were in for a surprise when the actor and one-half of singing duo Aly & AJ was unmasked.

Thicke guessed it was Kelsea Ballerini, McCarthy-Wahlberg said Sarah Hyland and Jeong believed it was Joey King.

“I had never sang on my own,” she said, adding that she wanted to challenge herself by being on “The Masked Singer.”

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: