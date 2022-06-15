the hangover

The Mansion From ‘The Hangover' is for Sale in Southern Calif. for $10.8M

The piece of movie history just hit the market

By Maggie More

Shawn Bishop

We might not know what tigers dream of when they take a little tiger snooze, but it might be this stunning Pasadena mansion featured in the 2009 blockbuster film "The Hangover."

The piece of movie history, located at 415 S Grand Avenue in Pasadena, just hit the market for a whopping $10,800,000.

Shawn Bishop

"The home was built in 1930 by Reginald Johnson, one of California's most influential and notable architects," say listing agents Ted Clark and Heather Lillard of Compass.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 10,404-square-foot mansion is built in the classic Georgian Colonial Revival architectural style, according to the listing company. It also comes with large, elegant windows throughout the building, expansive rooms with high ceilings and bay windows, and an impressive garden and pool.

Shawn Bishop

"From the street, a beautiful brick wall and tall iron gates create an impressive approach to the tree-lined drive leading to an entrance of a motor court and rose gardens, old growth trees and the welcoming brick facade of the home," the listing reads.

Other notable features include the huge covered patio, the "handsome paneled study with a black marble fireplace," and the walk-in wine cellar.

Plus, there's a bonus pool house for guests, which on its own is 800 square feet and comes with another 3/4 bath.

See more of this luxurious property below:

1.

Shawn Bishop

2.

Shawn Bishop

3.

Shawn Bishop

4.

Shawn Bishop

5.

Shawn Bishop

6.

Shawn Bishop

7.

Shawn Bishop

8.

Shawn Bishop

9.

Shawn Bishop

10.

Shawn Bishop

