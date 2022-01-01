Hulu

The Kardashian-Jenners Reveal Title of New Hulu Show in First Teaser

All the Kardashian-Jenner sisters returned for a first glimpse of their next chapter in reality TV

By Lindsay Weinberg

ylie Jenner
Jamie McCarthy

The first look at the Kardashians' new show is here.

Although "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" ended after 20 seasons, our favorite family is continuing to keep fans in the loop. The Kardashian-Jenners shared a first glimpse into their new reality show on New Year's Eve 2021. The title? "The Kardashians."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins," Hulu wrote in a new teaser.

The clip showed each of the sisters all dressed up in muted tones for NYE, saying in unison, "Happy New Year, everyone."

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner matched in beige blazers; Kourtney Kardashian wore a white corset dress; Kendall Jenner went dark in a chocolately ensemble; Khloe Kardashian looked cozy in a turtleneck and Kylie Jenner cradled her baby bump in a body-hugging tan dress.

She's expecting her second child with Travis Scott this year, after welcoming daughter Stormi in 2018.

Kourtney Kardashian &Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

"The Countdown Begins," Hulu wrote in the teaser.

According to the show's official synopsis, "The Kardashian / Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives."

More Kardashians' Coverage:

Celebrity News Dec 28, 2021

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Lavish Christmas Gifts Kris Jenner Gave All Her Kids

Kim Kardashian Dec 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian Files to Be Legally Single and Drop ‘West' Last Name

Khloe Kardashian shared the video with the caption, "New year, new beginnings," while Kris Jenner wrote, "We'll see you soon."

The latest look confirms all the sisters will have a hand in "The Kardashians." Kris has previously shared, "This is the next chapter. In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous."

See the teaser above, and keep scrolling to see some of the best "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" moments of all time.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

HuluKim KardashianKeeping Up With the KardashiansKendall JennerKris Jenner
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us