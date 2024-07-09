‘The Devil Wears Prada' is officially getting a sequel after 18 years

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gird your loins, because this movie has some very large shoes to fill.

A sequel to the 2006 hit film "The Devil Wears Prada" is officially in the works at Disney, according to multiple outlets.

Meryl Streep will reportedly return as Runway editor Miranda Priestly, alongside Emily Blunt, who played her long-suffering assistant in the original film, according to Puck News. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn't heard back.

At this time, Anne Hathaway is not confirmed to reprise her role as Andy Sachs, although the film's original producer Wendy Finerman and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are both currently attached, per Variety. While a million girls would kill to see this movie, there is no release date as of yet.

However, plot details have already been revealed: The groundbreaking sequel is set to focus on Miranda, as she faces the decline of the once prosperous magazine publishing business. In fact, the only person who can bail her out is her former assistant, Blunt's Emily Charlton, who is now a high-powered executive at a luxury fashion group, according to Puck. And apparently Miranda needs the brand's big advertising dollars in order to prove that everyone still wants to be her.

And while fans will no doubt be thrilled about a sequel, Hathaway has spoken in the past about why she never felt the need to push for one.

"I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen," she told E! News in March. But she's incredibly grateful for how beloved the movie still is, adding, "The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it's the love that everybody pours to it."

But that's not all, as the Oscar winner — who reunited with Streep and Blunt at this year's SAG Awards — noted that while she may not be ready to slide back into Andy's Chanel boots, she has a pretty good idea what her character is up to all these years later.

"I think Andy is in Paris and I think that she is writing for a wonderful French women's magazine," she said to E! News in 2022. "I think I think she's a staff writer and she speaks French fluently. And I don't think she's married, but she might have a child or two. I think she's pretty fab."

