‘The Batman' Star Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19, Shoot Suspended: Report

'The Batman' was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021

By Lindsey Bahr

A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

The New York Times reports that the star of the film, actor Robert Pattinson, tested positive, according to two people with knowledge of the production. Pattinson's publicist has not yet made a comment.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols.

Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves which had resumed filming just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October because of the delays.

Associated Press/NBC

