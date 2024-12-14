Celebrity News

The 1 workout Simone Biles says she cannot do to save her life: ‘It's not for me'

Biles said she found the exercise to be "too hard."

By Joyann Jeffrey | TODAY

Simone Biles
Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages

Kelly Clarkson is relieved to know that Simone Biles is just like us.

On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Biles who is known as the greatest gymnast of all time, revealed why she posted an Instagram story in early December about not liking Pilates.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In the story, Biles said that this was her "first time working out since the Olympics" in August and she found the exercise to be "too hard."

"I hear that we have something in common," Clarkson said on the Dec. 12, episode of her show, adding that she doesn't like Pilates either.

The talk show host explained that she thought the class was more difficult in New York than in L.A. However, Biles said that she didn't think that was necessarily true.

"I think it's everywhere because I cannot do it to save my life," she said with a laugh.

"It's so hard," Clarkson replied. "My legs were trembling."

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 4 hours ago

Jay-Z speaks out after rape accuser addresses inconsistent allegations

Movies 6 hours ago

Timothée Chalamet looks nearly unrecognizable with blonde bangs

Biles agreed and said the workout put her legs through the wringer as well. That's why she took every opportunity to rest during class.

"My legs were trembling and when the teacher wasn't looking, I was cheating," she laughed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“It’s not for me," Biles added.

Clarkson said she did the same thing and to hear an athlete like Biles also struggled doing Pilates made her feel better about herself.

"It made me feel good that you weren't good," Clarkson said. "It made me feel better about myself. I was like, she's an Olympic gold medalist. She's the GOAT. She can't do it, neither can I."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us