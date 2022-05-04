‘That ‘70s Show' Spinoff is Bringing Back Almost the Entire Original Cast

Get ready to hang out with Eric, Donna, Jackie, Kelso and the rest of "That '70s Show" gang again — but this time, be sure to ditch the bell bottoms.

Nearly all of the original stars of the hit Fox sitcom are set to reprise their roles — in guest appearances — in Netflix's new spinoff, "That '90s Show."

Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Topher Grace (Eric Forman) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will all return to the new series. They'll join former co-stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (Red and Kitty Forman), who are series regulars and executive producers on "That '90s Show."

In fact, Netflix just released a new image of Smith and Rupp in character on the new show's set (see above). Though the new show takes place nearly 20 years after the original series ended, Red and Kitty haven't changed a bit.

Original series co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are also returning for the spinoff.

Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde, is one of the few original “That ‘70s Show” alums who won’t be involved in the project. The 46-year-old actor is scheduled to stand trial on three counts of rape stemming from multiple incidents in the early 2000s.

Set in 1995, “That ‘90s Show” follows Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, played by Callie Haverda, as she travels to Wisconsin for the summer to stay with her grandparents, Kitty and Red. There, she makes friends with a new generation of Point Place teenagers, and, well, high jinks ensue.

If “That ‘90s Show” is anything like its predecessor, which ran for eight seasons from August 1998 until May 2006, expect plenty of 1990s fashion, music, catchphrases and other cultural nostalgia. As Netflix says in its description of the spinoff, “Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

The 10-episode series also stars Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos as the new Point Place kids.

So far, no premiere date has been announced.

Grace celebrated the new show’s buzz over the weekend by tweeting a pic of himself modeling a tattered Point Place Vikings class of ‘77 T-shirt.

“Yup, still fits. #hellowisconsin," he wrote.

