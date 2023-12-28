Danny Masterson

‘That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson arrives at California prison to serve sentence for rape convictions

Authorities said the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot, which shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard

By The Associated Press

FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at an event on March 24, 2014, in Los Angeles.
Annie I. Bang/Invision/AP (File)

“That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home more than two decades ago.
He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

Masterson's lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Danny Masterson
