Teresa Giudice of ‘RHONJ' Is Engaged to Luis Ruelas

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are officially engaged, People confirmed on Oct. 21. Luis popped the question during a romantic candle-lit beach proposal in Europe this week. Luis got down on one knee in front of a giant "Marry Me" sign, and Teresa said yes.

Fans of the Bravo star were first introduced to the 46-year-old businessman and father of two in November 2020--about a year after she and her ex-husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice, officially split--when Teresa shared a photo of her "new boyfriend" on Facebook. A month later, the couple was Instagram official.

The way Teresa sees it, her late parents are responsible for connecting the two.

"I know my mom and dad sent my boyfriend to me," Teresa said during an exclusive interview with E! News earlier this year. "They did, you know, because my dad left me and he's like 'you can't stay alone' so I know he sent him to me. Him and my mom, they really did. I swear, I asked them to send me an amazing person and then I met him a few weeks later on the same street."

Before long, Teresa put Luis to the ultimate test: meeting her family. The couple went on double dates with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and most importantly, made sure to get a stamp of approval from Teresa's four daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana.

"They like him, they think he's great also, which I'm glad," Teresa told E! News in February, adding that even her ex-husband agrees. "And Joe's happy for me, I'm happy for Joe. Right now he's living in the Bahamas so everything's good. We're all a happy family, which I'm glad."

Luis initially introduced himself to Joe over the phone, but by April, the two were dining together in the Bahamas with Teresa and the kids.

The reality TV star has since described Luis as her "soulmate." In an Instagram post honoring their one-year anniversary, Luis echoed her sentiment.

"I found my one true love, I found my one and only and my forever always," he wrote on Instagram. "I fall more deeply In love with you every single day & when I tell you how much you mean to me and how much I ADORE YOU it's to remind you that you are my world, you are my today and tomorrow - I will always treat you like the princess you are & LOVE you unconditionally forever."

