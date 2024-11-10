Taylor Swift's mom gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce at Chiefs game

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift's mom Andrea Swift remains one of Travis Kelce's biggest supporters.

The "Cruel Summer" singer cheered on her boyfriend at his latest NFL game Nov. 10, accompanied by her mother, who sported a sweet nod to the athlete. Andrea Swift carried a red purse with a large charm bearing the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end's jersey number, 87.

Taylor Swift attended the team's home game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a red and black tweed Versace blazer, paired with a matching mini skirt, a black Victoria’s Secret silk corset top, a small, black Versace Medusa 95 purse and black leather, knee-high Versace Medusa 95 boots.

The "Fortnight" singer's mom has previously expressed support for Kelce with her fashion choices while cheering him on at work with her daughter. In September, Andrea Swift wore a pin bearing the words "In my 87 era," a nod to both the athlete's jersey number and Taylor Swift's ongoing "Eras Tour," while attending the Chiefs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor Swift's mother had also joined the Grammy winner as well as Kelce's own mom Donna Kelce at the Chiefs' game against the Tampa Buccaneers Nov. 4.

Two days prior, the athlete supported his girlfriend at her concert in Indianapolis, one of more than a dozen Eras Tour shows he has attended since the couple began dating in summer 2023. Travis Kelce was joined by bother Andrea Swift and Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift.

Travis Kelce has also appeared to have made a positive impression on the singer's dad Scott Swift, who has also spent time with the football player and his family multiple times at Chiefs games and "Eras Tour" concerts.

After attending Taylor Swift's concert in New Orleans in October, her father reportedly gushed about her boyfriend to his seatmate on his flight back.

"He did talk about how much he loves Travis for her, which was super cute," the woman said on TikTok. "He did say that out of all of her boyfriends over the past 12 years, Travis has made the biggest impact and that Travis has a phenomenal family."

