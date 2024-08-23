Why Taylor Swift is ‘blown away' by Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift is down bad for her friends' talent.

The "Fortnight" singer shared sweet messages praising pals Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter for their recent career moves, urging others to go out and support their work.

For Kravitz, Swift couldn't help but gush over the arrival of her directorial debut "Blink Twice," a psychological thriller starring the "Batman" actress' fiancé Channing Tatum, along with Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Haley Joel Osment and Adria Arjona.

"This film is incredible," Swift wrote in an Aug. 23 Instagram Story. "Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning."

Noting that Kravitz not only directed and co-wrote the movie but also "conceptualized" and "obsessed over every detail," Swift added, "I'm blown away by what she's accomplished here and I can't wait to watch everyone [to] discover this film and this brilliant filmmaker."

As for Carpenter, she earned a cosign from Swift for her new album, "Short 'N Sweet," which hit shelves on Aug. 23.

Alongside a photo of the two pals at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game in New York City in October, Swift described Carpenter in an aptly short and sweet note, writing, "Short, sweet, has made an extraordinary album."

Of course, Swift's admiration for her friends goes both ways. After attending an "Eras Tour" show at London's Wembley Stadium earlier this month, Kravitz shared that she is in awe of how "grounded" the Grammy winner is.

“I’m not surprised because Taylor is scary talented at everything she does. So, it’s not surprising that she’s so good,” the "High Fidelity" alum explained during an Aug. 22 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "What is weirder to me, actually, is that after she performs for however many thousands of people, she just comes over after and we, like, drink some wine, eat a burger, and hang out.”

And Carpenter — who joined Swift as an opening act for a portion of the international leg of the "Eras Tour" — previously echoed Kravitz's sentiments. As the "Espresso" singer said the singer in a June interview with Rolling Stone, "We're very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration."

In a SiriusXM Town Hall with the cast of "Blink Twice" hosted by the Smith Sisters, Channing Tatum gave the global superstar rave reviews when it came to her cooking, admitting her skills are "beautiful and also frustrating."