Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Mom After 2021 CMT Awards Win

The entire Swift family has a reason to celebrate today.

During the 2021 CMT Music Awards Wednesday night, Taylor Swift won the award for Best Family Feature thanks to her song and music video for "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)."

Released in April, the lyric video included a sentimental montage of home movies and some never-before-seen family photos. In fact, one video centered on Swift and her mom Andrea Swift as they cuddled in bed, decorated a gingerbread house, savored ice cream and watched fireworks.

"I LOVE YOU MOM," Taylor wrote on Twitter after learning she was the big winner.

Not to be outdone, dad Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift also make appearances in the montage. But if you ask the Swifties, Andrea always steals the show.

"I didn't know if you knew so I'm taking this chance to say," Taylor sings in the track. "That I had the best day with you today."

"The Best Day (Taylor's Version)" is featured on Taylor's re-recorded 2008 album titled "Fearless." The song is a personal favorite of the Grammy winner thanks to its personal lyrics and the memories they bring.

"My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories--from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone." Taylor shared on Twitter. "Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom."

This isn't the first song that has been partially inspired by Andrea. In 2019, Swift teamed up with The Chicks for an inspiring song titled "Soon You'll Get Better."

The track was likely inspired by Andrea's health journey, which included a battle with cancer and a brain tumor.

"Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first," Taylor once told Variety. "So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness."