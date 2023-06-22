‘Taylor Swift law' introduced in Brazil to criminalize ticket scalping

Taylor Swift is going international, and ticket scalpers have been warned.

The U.S. portion of Swift’s Eras Tour caused havoc for ticket-buyers. Now, international lawmakers are trying to take action to make it a smoother process for fans in their countries.

A Brazilian lawmaker introduced a bill, nicknamed the “Taylor Swift law,” to go after scalpers who have made the process of acquiring legitimate tickets for Eras Tour shows even more strenuous.

Simone Marquetto, a member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies representing São Paulo, introduced the bill that would criminalize ticket scalping with up to four years in prison and fines that could exceed 100 times the original ticket price. Marquetto said in an Instagram post that she obtained the signatures required to expedite the bill.

Ticket demand has turned violent in Brazil since Swift announced her first international show dates on June 2. Authorities also detained at least 10 scalpers who were attempting to buy tickets, according to Brazilian outlet Globo.

Swift will kick off the international leg of her tour in August with three shows in Mexico City before heading to Argentina for two shows in Buenos Aires. The Eras Tour will then make its way to Brazil for a Nov. 18 show in Rio de Janeiro and shows in São Paulo on Nov. 25 and 26.

On Tuesday, Swift announced 42 more international tour dates in Europe, Asia and Australia throughout 2024.