Say you'll see me again, even if it's just in your wildest dreams.

That might be Taylor Swift's new message to NFL fans after there was a blank space where she would have been sitting at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game.

CBS announced that Swift was not in attendance when the Chiefs played the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, news that came as a disappointment to the Swifties at the stadium who were hoping to catch a glimpse of the 12-time Grammy winner.

"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game... She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive. "- Jim Nantz pic.twitter.com/En7iKAoBjb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game," CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz said during the game.

"She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive," Nantz added.

Swift had attended the previous two Chiefs games amid romance rumors with the team's tight end Travis Kelce. The two made their first public appearance together on Sept. 24 when Swift sat in a luxury suite with Kelce's mother Donna for the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears in Kansas City. The pop star and Super Bowl winner were spotted leaving the stadium together after the game.

Kelce traveled to Swift's neighborhood the following week, with the Chiefs in town to play the New York Jets. Swift made the short trip from her Manhattan apartment to MetLife Stadium, bringing along celebrity friends like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and others.

Her consecutive games streak, it appears, will end there, making it a cruel Sunday for those who brought signs and wore custom-made Swiftie football jerseys in Minnesota.

Swift's absence allows the focus to shift back toward football, with many football fans having complained the constant coverage was Swift overload.

Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, told his brother during their “New Heights ” podcast that cameras showed live shots of Swift's suite no fewer than 17 times during the Chiefs-Jets game.

Travis Kelce said it can be fun when broadcasts show celebrities at the games, but...

“I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation,” he added.

“I’ll tell you what though, you never know, you could get caught throwing a big ol’ cheeseburger in and you look like an idiot, you know what I mean?” Travis Kelce said on the podcast. “There’s certain things, you don’t want to be on TV at all times.”

Just as Swift's presence led to speculation about her relationship with Kelce, her absence might lead to premature rumors about a potential breakup, potentially setting the stage for some new lyrics on her next album.

Swift's "The Eras Tour" resumes Oct. 19 in Miami. No telling when her NFL tour will begin again, with the Chiefs' next game set for Thursday in Kansas City. If it never does…

"Say you’ll remember me…"

Taylor Swift was in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Is there a relationship brewing between Swift and the Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce?