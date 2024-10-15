Taylor Swift releasing Eras Tour book, ‘Tortured Poets' on CD and vinyl

The Eras Tour will soon come to an end, but Taylor Swift is making sure its memories live on forever for fans.

Swift announced Tuesday she's will release a new book commemorating her record-breaking tour, a first for her career, as she prepares to kick off the final leg of shows this week.

The artist says it will feature her own personal reflections, behind-the-scenes photos and "all the magical memories you guys brought every single night."

We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The… pic.twitter.com/kH8cSEy64U — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 15, 2024

While the pop star has had many books written about her, the Eras Tour book marks the first time she's releasing one herself.

And that's not all. In addition to the book, she announced "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" will be available on vinyl and CD at Target starting Nov. 29.

Target announced the book and the vinyl and CD will be available on Black Friday when stores open.

"Good Morning America" was first to reveal the new drops. Teasing it earlier, fans had likely been hoping for a new album release date. They thought they had some Easter Eggs to that effect on a date night with Travis Kelce over the weekend.

Swift returns to the stage for the first of three shows Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The tour's North American leg continues in New Orleans and Indianapolis before heading to Toronto and Vancouver in November and December. The final show is scheduled for Dec. 8 at BC Place in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Swift has been busy spending quality time with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The two attended Monday night's New York Yankees game against the Cleveland Guardians for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Monday.

Over the weekend, Swift and Kelce went on a double date with actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York City. The couples were spotted at The Corner Store in Soho.