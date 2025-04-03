Taylor Swift gave Ellen Pompeo the ‘biggest check' for this reason

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift's generosity felt like a gold rush to Ellen Pompeo.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star revealed that the "Fortnight" singer once blew her away by giving her a huge chunk of money for a good cause: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

"They have an amazing program at Children’s where they make music for the babies in the NICU and for the parents who have to go to work all day and they can’t be with the kids," Pompeo said on The Jennifer Hudson Show April 2. “They record their voices singing nursery rhymes or telling them stories and they play it for the babies in the day when the parents can’t be there."

Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery had been volunteering at the center around the same time the 55-year-old starred in Swift's 2014 music video for "Bad Blood."

"So, I just got up the chutzpah," Pompeo recounted, "and asked Taylor, ‘Could you write me a big, old check for Children’s?’"

Needless to say, Swift didn't leave any blank spaces in that paycheck.

As the "Good American Family" actress — who shares Stella, 15, Sienna, 10, and Eli, 8, with Ivery — put it, "And she knew me all but 20 minutes, and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye."

And it wasn't the only positive outcome to arise from their collaboration.

“That got me so much mileage with both of the girls for a stretch," Pompeo said of her daughters. “Taylor is such a good girl. I didn’t know her and she invited me to be in the video and I thought, ‘Oh that would be fun.’ ”

"I do get a lot of points for that,” she added. “I went and did the video. It was the easiest thing, like an hour or two.”

Of course, it's not the only time Swift has demonstrated her generosity. At the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour last year, the 35-year-old gave out $197 million in bonuses to her entire team, including truck drivers, caterers, the merch team, carpenters, dancers, bandmates, security, choreographers, physical therapists, videographers and the hair, make-up and wardrobe teams.

After all, Swift — who has been dating Travis Kelce since 2023 — wanted to express her gratitude to everyone who made her wildest dreams come true by bringing the concert series to life.

"We have toured the entire world with this tour, we have had so many adventures," she told the crowd during her final show in Canada in December. "It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life."

