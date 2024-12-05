New documentary explores how Taylor Swift changed the business of music

In breaking music industry standards, Taylor Swift has become the new standard.

A pioneer in the music industry, she challenged nearly universal business standards that had been begrudgingly accepted by decades of artists. She transitioned from country queen to pop star, a genre crossover and musical evolution that cemented her status as a global icon.

She became the self-appointed protector of her work, re-recording her catalog when the rights to her first six albums were sold against her will. Then she became a one-woman economic booster, generating nearly $5 billion in spending during her record-breaking "Eras Tour."

That extraordinary journey — from country to pop to trailblazer to billionaire — is the subject of the first episode of a new NBC docuseries "The Swift Effect."

The docuseries "examines how the superstar singer-songwriter has built her brand into an economic engine that has redefined the music business, generated billions of dollars in revenue, and influenced a range of fields, such fashion, sports, education and philanthropy. The series also details the business acumen, strategic decisions and deep fan connection that made Swift one of the world’s most influential and wealthiest people."

“What Taylor Swift has accomplished is nothing short of extraordinary,” said NBCU Local storyteller Cody Broadway, who produced the series.

“Her ability to turn creativity into influence and influence into economic power is a story worth telling, and one that goes well beyond music. I’m pleased to be able to showcase this story through this series and share the insights of so many who’ve seen, experienced or studied the Taylor Swift effect and its vast impact up close.”

'Breaking the mold'

The opening episode of the four-part series, "Breaking the Mold," explores how in challenging music industry norms, Taylor Swift also became 'the man.'

Through the lens of Swift’s 2020 music video for her song “The Man” – in which she decried the sexism and double standards of the business world by portraying her chauvinistic alter ego Tyler Swift -- experts discuss how she vocally and visually resonated with a fanbase that identified with her professional struggles.

“The lyrics of ‘The Man’ really talk about the struggles of women in their work lives and in their careers and how they ascend or don't in whatever industry they're in," Misty Heggeness, an economist and professor at the University of Kansas and author of the upcoming book “Swiftynomics: Women in Today's Economy,” told NBC.

The video represented one of Swift’s most public stances against the inequalities of male-dominated industries – perfectly complementing the song’s lyric, “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can, wondering if I can get there quicker if I was a man.”

“I think every female administrator has said those words at some point in their career,” Dr. Alyse Lancaster, professor at the University of Miami, told NBC.

The series features interviews with several high-profile media members, including entertainment blogger Perez Hilton; actor and "Access Hollywood" co-host Mario Lopez; CNBC’s Julia Boorstin and Joe Kernen, the co-host of "Squawk Box"; NBC News contributor Kaylee Hartung; "Good Morning Football" co-host Kyle Brandt and NBC Los Angeles anchor Lynette Romero.

Learn more about the all episodes of "The Swift Effect" here.

Check your local TV listings here for "The Swift Effect." The first two episodes will also be available on Peacock beginning Dec. 7 before the full series airs in January.