Taylor Swift has sweet moment with patients at the Children's Hospital in Florida

The patients at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital were pleasantly surprised when Taylor Swift stopped by to say hi.

The 35-year-old pop star visited the Hollywood, Florida, hospital on June 13, to spend time with patients and staff, taking pictures with them and giving them signed copies of a book.

“You made this a day we’ll never shake off. Thank you, @taylorswift13 for bringing your support and kindness to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital,” the hospital’s official X account tweeted. “You turned hospital hallways into a place of joy, comfort, and connection.”

One video shared on the social media platform shows the superstar entering one young patient’s room, who looks visibly shocked as she says, “I’m Taylor, nice to meet you.”

“What the?!” the patient named Zoe says, as Swift admires her nails.

“Are you kidding me? That is beautiful. Is this like a cat eye?” she asks, with Zoe replying, “Yeah.”

Swift then asks the young girl for a hug and says she hopes she feels better soon. The video ends with Zoe saying, “Holy cow, I just hugged Taylor Swift.”

In another video, the patient is just as stunned to see the “Lover” singer entering their room

“Hello,” Swift says, as the patient says, “Oh my god,” and covers their mouth.

Complimenting the decorations in the room, she then introduces herself to someone off camera

“Hey, how are you? I’m Taylor,” she says, with the patient quipping, “Yeah!”

Excited, the two share an embrace before she asks the patient about their twin sister, who happens to be on FaceTime.

The hospital also shared a number of photos from Swift's visit, which show her with more patients and staff.

The multi-Grammy-winning artist's visit comes a day after she and boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

The two were photographed inside the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, cheering on the Panthers.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the last time Swift shocked patients at a children's hospital was in 2024. One day before her 35th birthday, she visited the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, the Associated Press reported.

