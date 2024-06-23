Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce on stage in London for the first time at an Eras Tour show

If anyone thought singing "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" was as public as Taylor Swift was going to go with her all-star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, think again.

On Sunday night, at the fourth of eight London Eras Tour shows, Kelce graced the famed diamond walkway at Wembley Stadium in his first-ever on-stage appearance. He performed alongside Swift during the intro for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," in the newly added "Tortured Poets" era of the show.

As Swift transitions into the last song of the era, she typically acts out a short skit with two of her dancers, after she appears to "drop dead" during the penultimate song in the set, "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

One of the dancers carries her to a heart-shaped couch, and they then appear to revive a lifeless Swift, changing her costume from a white gown to a two-piece sequin set and applying her makeup to get her ready for the rest of the show so she can, well, do it with a broken heart.

Kelce proved to be a fearless lover on Sunday, joining the trio on stage in full costume, showing off his acting chops as if he were auditioning to be a mainstay for the remainder of tour.

🚨| TRAVIS KELCE'S FULL SURPRISE APPEARANCE FOR "I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART" AT TODAY'S SHOW! #LONDONTSTHEERASTOUR



pic.twitter.com/NxWKlOes4g — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 23, 2024

Videos posted to social media of the moment showed Kelce first carrying Swift to the couch, then brushing her face with a makeup brush once she was up again. He showed off some dance moves, too, all with a big, goofy smile plastered to his face.

The track, an upbeat pop banger included on Swift's latest album, appears to be about the Eras Tour itself, and how Swift has been able to put on one of the biggest and most successful concert runs of all time amid a breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn last year, shortly after the tour began.

It's already been a big Eras weekend for Kelce, who has been to some of the London shows. Swift posted a selfie on Instagram featuring Kelce alongside Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended the Friday night show.

Kelce and Swift have been linked for nearly a year now, as rumors swirled last summer about a potential relationship after Kelce boldly declared on his podcast, "New Heights," that he tried (and failed) to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it at one of her Kansas City shows.

They went public with their relationship in September when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears and they have been caught supporting each other and their very public careers ever since.

