Taylor Swift Announces She's Hitting the Road With ‘The Eras Tour'

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has announced that she's going on the road in 2023 with "The Eras Tour."
Swift made the announcement Tuesday morning, following a lot of fan speculation that she'd launch a world tour next year.
She described the tour in social media posts as a "journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)" Artists who are tagging along on the tour include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and several others.
The tour announcement comes just over a week after the release of her record-breaking 10th studio album, "Midnights."
Swift's last tour was the "Reputation Stadium Tour," which kicked off in 2018 in support of her "Reputation" album.
Here's Swift's post, where she lists the U.S. tour dates. International dates haven't been announced yet.
How to Get Tickets
The tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
Fans can register now for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale until Nov. 9 through Ticketmaster. Invitations for that presale will be sent on Nov. 14, and the presale goes live on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
Ticketholders of the Lover Fest — which was canceled during the pandemic — will get preferred access to participate in the presale.