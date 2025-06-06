If it were sold in person, bar soap containing Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater would have cleared shelves.

Within minutes of launching, “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss,” a collaboration between the “Euphoria” star and men’s hygiene company Dr. Squatch, sold out completely.

Five thousand bars of the limited-edition soap were sold at $8 each. Mere minutes after the 11 a.m. CST release, the product was completely sold out, with the site showing the bars as "out of stock."

Some users reported having the soap -- along with a "certificate of authenticity" in carts and in the virtual line to purchase, with check-out wait times of more than four hours.

Minutes later, the soap disappeared from some carts, only to reappear on third-party sites like eBay for upwards of $700.

Sweeney first announced the partnership in a joint Instagram post a year after appearing in an advertisement for Dr. Squatch body wash.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it,” Sweeney wrote. “Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”

Made with shea butter, pine bark extract, exfoliating sand and drops of Sweeney’s bathwater, the medium-grit soap embraces an earthy scent, containing notes of pine, Douglas fir and moss.

The company marketed the soap as “radiant, playful and tempting.”

“There’s no playbook for turning Sydney Sweeney’s actual bathwater into a bar of soap. But that’s exactly why we did it,” John Ludeke, senior vice president of global marketing for Dr. Squatch, said in a release announcing the collaboration. “This bar is bizarre, unexpected, and meant to get guys thinking more deeply about what they’re putting on their bodies.”

Like other Dr. Squatch products, the soap boasts a natural ingredient list.

In the release, Sweeney called the collaboration “weird in the best way.”

“Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural,” she added.

Since announcing the product, Sweeney has taken the internet’s mixed response in stride.

At a premiere for her latest movie, “Echo Valley,” a PEOPLE reporter told Sweeney some have responded to her product by saying “whatever makes men take showers.”

“I mean, honestly though,” she replied.