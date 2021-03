Krispy Kreme made a sweet announcement Monday morning.

Now, people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus can get a free original glazed doughnut. All you need to do is show up to a store in the United States with documentation proving you got your dose, or doses.

Even sweeter? It's not a one-time offer. The deal lasts through the remainder of 2021. So yes, you can get a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year.

You're welcome.