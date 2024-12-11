‘The Voice' winner Sundance Head returns to the stage after accidental shooting

Three weeks after being accidentally shot, "The Voice" winner and Texas native Sundance Head is back on tour.

His first performance since his brush with death was in Plano on Friday. “I’m just nervous,” Head told NBC Dallas- Fort Worth before the show. “Seems like an eternity. It’s just been a few weeks.”

Head won "The Voice" in 2016 then toured with his coach Blake Shelton, he also released two albums and headlined Lonestar NYE in 2018.

“We were on a good projection, then COVID shut the world down,” Head said. He recalls drinking daily and hitting bottom when his dad and then his mom died.

“She said, 'You know you visit me every night' and I said, ‘Yes ma’am’ and she said, 'Seeing you like this',” Head paused lowering his head, “She told me I was the one dying.”

Head says he's been sober ever since, for more than two years. “I was already living pretty gracefully and what have you. Then this happened.”

On a hunting trip at his east Texas ranch last month, he says his pistol accidentally fell out of his Jeep and fired a bullet into his stomach.

“I was standing at my Jeep. I grabbed a roll of duct tape, and I covered the hole with it,” he recalled.

With his shirt covered in blood and no cell phone on him, he says he ran to the highway and flagged down a driver who called for help.

“I thought, really, I was going to die. I prayed to the lord and made peace and asked him to accept me to heaven and I had this real peaceful moment over me as I sat there in the LifeFlight helicopter,” Head said.

In the hospital, he learned somehow the bullet missed major organs. He was discharged the same day with the bullet still lodged in his body.

“They said it was safe to leave it in so they left it in,” Head said with a chuckle.



He returned to the stage Friday at Love and War in Texas in Plano, delivering his blend of soul and country. He says he hopes to tour forever and is planning to release a new album in January.



"I’m lucky man, the doctor said I had nine lives. I've probably got six left so I'm not looking to use any more of them up soon," said Head.