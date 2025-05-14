Looking to catch a live show this summer without breaking the bank? Live Nation is rolling out a new deal that might hit the right note.
The concert promoter announced its 2025 “Ticket to Summer” promotion, offering $30 tickets to select concerts nationwide. The price includes fees but taxes are extra.
The concert lineup spans an impressive range of genres and styles — from hardcore rock acts like Pantera to pop punk megastar Avril Lavigne and more family-friendly performances like Kidz Bop Live.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 21 at 10 a.m. EST at on Live Nation's website. Early access tickets are available on May 20 at 10 a.m. EST to T-Mobile customers and members of Rakuten, the Japanese e-commerce giant.
To get the deal, fans can visit the Ticket to Summer page, choose a participating show, and select the ticket option labeled “$30 Ticket to Summer.” Additional shows may be added throughout the summer.
This isn’t the first time Live Nation has tried to make concerts more affordable. The company’s annual “Concert Week” event has become known for offering $25 tickets to thousands of shows.
Artists participating in the 2025 Ticket to Summer promotion:
- $uicideboy$
- Avril Lavigne
- Barenaked Ladies
- Big Time Rush
- Billy Idol
- The Black Keys
- Cody Jinks
- Coheed and Cambria
- Counting Crows
- Cyndi Lauper
- Dierks Bentley
- Dispatch
- The Doobie Brothers
- The Driver Era
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Halsey
- Hardy
- Hauser
- James Taylor
- Keith Urban
- Kesha
- Kidz Bop Kids
- Leon Bridges
- Little Big Town
- +LIVE+ & Collective Soul
- Luke Bryan
- Nelly
- The Offspring
- Pantera
- Papa Roach & Rise Against
- Peach Pit & Briston Maroney
- Pierce the Veil
- Rod Stewart
- Simple Minds
- Slightly Stoopid
- Styx & Kevin Cronin Band
- Summer of Loud
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Thomas Rhett
- Toto + Christopher Cross + Men at Work
- Volbeat
- "Weird Al" Yankovic
- Willie Nelson
However, as Live Nation offers these deals, it continues to face scrutiny. Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster, its subsidiary, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by using its dominance in ticketing and live events to stifle competition.
Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Ticketmaster engaged in anti-competitive practices, including forcing venues and event organizers to use its platform exclusively, which limits consumer choice.