‘Stranger Things' Cast Warns Season 4 Is Too ‘Disturbing' for Young Viewers

It sounds like the Upside Down was the least of our worries.

In anticipation of the "Stranger Things" season four premiere on May 27, the stars of the Netflix sci-fi hit told E! News that viewers — especially young ones — have no idea what awaits them.

"I thought they'd have to tone it down," Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie, told E! News. "I didn't think they would commit to how gruesome it was on the page. But clearly they don't care about young kids at all."

Won't they think of the children? Or, you know, adults who get easily scared?

"Kids will be scared. Kids will have nightmares," Joe Keery, who plays Steve, agreed. "If I was a kid and I watching this, it would be disturbing."

Alright, now we're just terrified. And we thought finding Barb's body in season one was scary.

Caleb McLaughlin, who has been around since the beginning as Lucas, echoed the sentiment. "When I watched this season, I was like 'Wow, I don't think I would want my nephew to watch this,'" Caleb said.

We're happy to hear that Caleb is a stand-up uncle, but it's not calming our nerves.

Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan, told us that he's ready for parents to complain that "my kids couldn't sleep for weeks" after watching season four.

When it comes to specifics about what exactly makes the season so frightening, Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, said "the bone breaking is really not my favorite thing to watch."

We need to sit down.

The first episodes of "Stranger Things" season four arrive on Netflix May 27, with the final episodes of the season dropping on July 1.

A new experiential pop-up in New York is bringing the ‘Stranger Things’ world to fans of the Netflix hit show through the end of July, before it heads to San Francisco later this year.