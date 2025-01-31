Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Landslide' performance to firefighters who saved her home

Stevie Nicks thought her home was gone when she evacuated the Pacific Palisades due to the raging wildfire this month. Instead, firefighters saved her home, and in doing so, likely saved her whole block, she revealed during the FireAid benefit concert Thursday night,

“Knowing that I was a full-on Pacific Palisadean woman with an old, beautiful, famous house that was almost taken from me as the fire came up the hill behind my house," Nicks recalled. "And I was pretty sure, as they whisked me away and evacuated me — my least favorite word now — to another safe place, that when I turned around and looked my house would be up in flames."

But, the Fleetwood Mac alum said her house “stands strong, just like her mom. And in my opinion, she saved that whole street."

Nicks went on to dedicate her performance of her legendary hit "Landslide" to firefighters who responded to the wildfire and saver her home.

The FireAid concert held at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, was held to raise money for those impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles County earlier this month.

The Palisades and Eaton Fires, which were caused by historic Santa Ana Winds in Southern California, together killed 29 people and destroyed thousands of structures, leaving thousands homeless.

The benefit concert included performances from Nicks, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga and many more of the music industry's biggest names.

